The restaurant owners are arguing that construction nearby is causing access issues for customers. They are asking for $50,000 in damages.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The popular restaurant V Pizza in San Marco is suing JEA.

In a lawsuit obtained by First Coast News, the owners of the restaurant allege construction on Nira Street due to work on a sewer main caused access issues for the restaurant and parking lot.

The lawsuit claims this caused V pizza to lose profits.