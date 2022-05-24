How to help the Uvalde community affected by the school shooting

At least 21 people have died in the Tuesday shooting, including 19 children and two teachers.

SAN ANTONIO — Several victims in Tuesday's mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school continue to battle their injuries at medical facilities, and initiatives to help both them and their families have been organized.

The University Health system, based out of San Antonio, says its donor rooms have availability for the next several days. More information can be found here. University Health has also set up a relief fund for victims.

Thank you to everyone who has given blood. Blood Donor Services has been flooded with calls and online appointments.



If you feel the need to donate to support the patients and families we are caring for, our @UHFoundation has set up a Uvalde Victims Relief Fund. — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) May 25, 2022

The region's primary blood bank, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, said hundreds of donors contributed at a Wednesday blood drive in the community. Those who are still interested in contributing can make an appointment here.

Appointments are still available for our Memorial Day blood drive -> https://t.co/OF6ACgDQX4



Please keep your appointment. If you cannot keep your appointment, please call us to reschedule so we can open that slot for someone else: 210-731-5590 (3/5) — South Texas Blood & Tissue (@connectforlife) May 25, 2022

As a way to help those who have been directly affected by the mass shooting in Uvalde, VictimFirst has created a GoFundMe to help those victims and their families. You can donate to the GoFundMe here. More than $1.7 million has been donated so far.

VictimFirst is a nonprofit that was created by victims who have gone through similar experiences. They say 100% of the money donated goes back to the victims in cash payments.

Ken Paxton's office is offering services from the Crime Victims' Compensation Fund Program which is aimed at helping victims and their immediate families with financial costs, counseling, funeral costs, medical treatment and loss of income due to the crimes. The office has also listed the following resources:

UCISD said an account at First State Bank of Uvalde has been opened for families of Robb Elementary. If you would like donate, you are able to do so at any of the corresponding bank branches.

Robb Elementary Memorial Fund

An account has been opened at First State Bank of Uvalde for the families of Robb Elementary. If you would like to donate, you can do so at any FSB branch. pic.twitter.com/CRW1KNTyAF — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 25, 2022

The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country, a Kerrville-based nonprofit, has started a relief fund for the victims and their families, as well as others affected by the Uvalde shooting. You can donate here.

At least 21 people died in the shooting, including 19 children and one teacher. The 18-year-old gunman was also deceased.

San Antonio-based opportunities

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County announced a United with Uvalde fund to assist those affected by the tragedy. The nonprofit is calling "on all corporations and individuals who are searching for a way to help to join our efforts to support Uvalde." It will go towards mental health resources, provided through local organizations who provide those services directly.

Amaretti Coffee, at the Pearl, said on Facebook Wednesday that it was donating 100% of its Wednesday and Thursday profits to victims' families.

Amaretti Coffee will be donating our sales for the next two days to help the victims families in Uvalde, TX. There will be a link posted in our bio if you can contribute in any way possible. Posted by Amaretti Coffee on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

At least two tattoo shops are offering deals with some proceeds going to the shooting victims:

Nite Owl Tattoo Studio (7121 West U.S. Highway 90 #23) said it was offering a heart-in-Texas-themed design for $50, with all profits going to those affected.

Presidential Ink (1132 West Hildebrand Ave.) said it was offering select designs in a $35 flash sale, along with a $15 donation from customers. $15 piercings are also being offered along with a $5 donation for victims. The initiative lasts until June 3.

This story will be updated with other donation opportunities as they are announced.

