CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Utah man is facing a slew of charges after he was arrested Friday morning in Clay County, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

CCSO says Clay Jordan Neville, 27, of American Fork, Utah is suspected of multiple burglaries at storage units in Lakeside Avenue.

He was arrested after deputies learned the suspect was returning to the storage property at 9 a.m.

Neville, who has outstanding warrants in Utah, was spotted driving a rental van on the property, CCSO said. When deputies approached the vehicle Neville reportedly put the van in reverse and tried to flee the scene, crashing into several units before taking off on foot.

Neville was found and arrested a short time later.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, felony criminal mischief, driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest.