USS Orleck has set sail for Jacksonville

The ship should arrive in 10 to 12 days, depending on weather conditions.

The USS Orleck set sail for Jacksonville on Thursday afternoon. The historic Gearing-class destroyer should arrive on the First Coast in 10 to 12 days, depending on weather conditions.

The USS Orleck is a naval museum where you can "touch history and feel the spirit of the sailors who served aboard her," according to the ship's website.

The ship was previously in Port Arthur, Texas for a preservation period. Once she arrives in Jacksonville, the museum ship will continue to be prepared for visitors. The museum will open as the Jacksonville Naval Museum, with the Orleck as the center piece.

The Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association hopes to open the ship to the public by June to celebrate the city’s Bicentennial founding.

The Orleck will be towed by Smith Maritime's tug Elsbeth III, leaving from Texas and heading directly towards the Florida Keys. If you are interested in watching the ship's progress, click here to track the journey.

According to a statement from The Jacksonville Naval Museum, the shipyard work completed during the preservation period extended the life of the USS Orleck by at least 15 years.

The Jacksonville Naval Museum will honor veterans and provide a gathering place for naval associates, military conventions and ship crew reunions.

