Navy helicopter rescues pilot after plane crash in Putnam County

A US Navy MH-60 Seahawk was in the area and responded to the scene, deputies say.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A pilot was rescued by a US Navy helicopter Monday after crashing a single engine aircraft into a body of water in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the single engine aircraft was on approach to the Palatka Airport when the pilot sent an emergency signal and radioed a mayday sometime around 5 p.m.

The Navy flight crew located the downed plane and had the pilot loaded on a rescue basket upon the arrival of Putnam County Sheriff's Deputies.

The Navy kindly gave the pilot a lift back to the airport, deputies say.

PCSO Colonel Joseph Wells said the pilot is in good condition and did not suffer from significant injuries.

Apparently, the 1980 single-engine aircraft suffered an engine malfunction.

This retention pond is located inside the Georgia-Pacific paper mill’s property, in a body of water off Bardin Road, says PCSO.