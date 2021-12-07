U.S. Navy Blue Angels announce Jacksonville Beach airshow

Although, you'll have to wait awhile to see the famous Blues.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have announced it's 2023 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention.

During the Blue Angel's 77th air show season, they are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 32 locations, one of which includes Jacksonville Beach.

The Jacksonville Beach appearance will be at the Sea and Sky Air Show will from October 21 to 22, 2023.

Last year, the Blues had to cut their air tour short because of COVID-19.

Though there wasn't an air show like usual, the Blues flew across the city in May 2020 honoring the area's first responders as they fight at the front lines of the pandemic.