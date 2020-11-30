US Marshals arrest teen in connection with Kingsland, GA murder investigations

Ernest Ruffel was killed from a gunshot wound on Nov. 3, according to the Brunswick News.

KINGSLAND, Georgia — The US Marshals Service arrested a 17-year-old teenager for the murder of a 34-year-old man in Kingsland, Georgia.

Ernest Ruffel was killed from a gunshot wound on Nov. 3, according to the Brunswick News.

On Wednesday, Marshals arrested 17-year-old Ashanti Hollerman in connection with Ruffell's death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.. She is charged with both murder and aggravated assault.

Daniel Miller, 43, also faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in connection with Ruffell's death. He was already in jail on a separate firearms charge relating to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Kingsland Police Department, Camden County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Naval Criminal Investigative Service are working on the investigation.