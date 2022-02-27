Fencing reinstalled around US Capitol ahead of Biden's address Tuesday

The US Capitol Police chief stated "in conjunction with United States Secret Service (plans)," fencing is in place for the State of the Union address.

WASHINGTON — The fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol that was up for months after the January 2021 insurrection will be put back up before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday as concern grows about potential demonstrations of truck convoys snarling traffic in the nation’s capital.

The United States Capitol Police said in a release the road closures taking place on March 1 are consistent with previous road closures and are not specifically due to the possible truck and vehicle convoys.

Some of the street closures will begin at 5:30 p.m. on March 1 and the rest will begin at 7 p.m. on March 1.

The USCP Chief Tom Manger stated that the USCP has been working on a security plan with federal, state and local law enforcement in order to prevent congress from being disrupted.

Outside law enforcement agencies and the National Guard have also been asked to assist with security precautions, according to Manger.

Manger further stated that a plan was approved "in conjunction with the United States Secret Service" to place an inner perimeter fence around the Capitol building for the State of the Union Address "out an abundance of caution."

Manger said his force's “mission to protect the United States Congress, the Capitol, and the legislative process remains unwavering.” Manger said.

The fence had been a stark symbol of the aftermath at the Capitol after the mob pushed its way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the building as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win. It remained up for several months.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board had approved a plan to briefly reinstall the fence for a rally in September that was organized to support people who remained jailed in connection with the insurrection. Law enforcement officers and members of the media vastly outnumbered the protesters and only a few incidents were reported.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee has said his department is closely monitoring the shifting information and would be devoting additional policing in a rolling state of heightened alert over the next few weeks.