The Clay County Sheriff's Office has announced details to Friday's procession for Deputy Zirbel who sustained fatal injuries in an on-duty traffic accident Sunday.

The procession was re-scheduled to noon on Friday, August 24.

CCSO members, accompanied by other local agencies, will travel from I-10 to I-295 and Blanding Blvd. in Jacksonville to Russell Haven of Rest in Green Cove Springs.

The full, updated route is below:

- Travel I-10 to I-295

-Exit on Blanding Blvd. from I-295

-Blanding Blvd. south to Baxley Rd.

-Baxley Rd. to County Road 220

-CR 220 to Henley Rd.

-Henley Rd. to Sandridge Rd.

-Arrival at 2335 Sandridge Rd., Green Cove Springs

The Sheriff's office says this will be the only procession for Deputy Zirbel, emphasizing the honor it would be if the community could make it out.

They also thank the "thousands of comments" and various donations that are leaving them "awestruck."

