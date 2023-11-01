Updated plans for Jacksonville Shipyards unanimously approved by Downtown Development Board

The last set of rendering changes have to do with how the building looks from the street and the marina.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Updated improvement plans for the Jacksonville Shipyards were unanimously approved by the Downtown Development Board.

The project includes construction of a four seasons hotel, residential units, and an office building.

Changes made include removing balconies from the office building and the addition of high glass walls.

Documents state it's so the view of the St. Johns river is not obstructed.

From the street view, you can see the white wall structure was removed and replaced with windows, this is where the hotel's ballroom will be.