Mandarin woman's cause of death revealed to be natural causes

Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office released an update on the case of a woman who had been found dead in her Mandarin, Jacksonville home on April 2, 2022.

Following examination and an autopsy, the woman's death was ruled to be the result of natural causes related to an on-going medical condition.

As is typical with undetermined death cases, the victim had been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for a complete medical evaluation.

Police were initially considering the death a possible homicide.

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, JSO officers responded to the 10400 block of Big Tree Circle in reference to an undetermined death.

A concerned family member had stopped to check on the woman after not hearing from her for a few days when they discovered her unresponsive.