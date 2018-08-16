An arrest warrant released Thursday to First Coast News names a man police said shot someone to death in Jax Beach in June.

Police said Shaquille Walker is the person who shot and killed Leon Bennet near 1st Street following a fight in June.

Both Shaquille Walker, 25, and Jose LeBron 29, who are brothers, were arrested in connection to Bennett's death in July after they turned themselves in and were extradited from Hawaii.

In the report, a third person who was present that night gave a witness account to police. He said it was his birthday and he was meeting Walker and LeBron at Pier Cantina. After the restaurant closed, LeBron, Walker and the third party went to hang out near 1st Street where there was a crowd.

While near 1st Street, the third party tried to get the attention of a girl who was with Leon Bennett by saying, "Hey."

According to the report, the woman replied, "I am with my boyfriend," and the third party responded "My bad," and the third party and Bennett shook hands.

However, the situation escalated when a friend in Bennett's party knocked LeBron to the ground instigating a fight. Bennett then punched Walker, according to the report, causing a larger brawl to break out.

The third party said he, LeBron and Walker went to LeBron's car with the intention of driving the third party to his vehicle. While on the way there, the report states that Bennett was talking trash and calling them names as they walked away.

With all three men in LeBron's car, the witness stated that it appeared that LeBron and Walker intended to engage with Bennett and his party again, despite his attempts to dissuade them.

LeBron found Bennett and his group again and stopped the car near them. The third party explains that one of the girls in the group approached the car's passenger side and was talking at the car, though the windows were rolled up and it was difficult to hear her.

At that point, according to the third party witness, LeBron turned the wheels of the car away from the girl to get her to walk away but she did not.

At that point, Bennett walked over and opened the passenger door, attempting to punch Walker and pull him out by his shirt. At that time, Walker produced a gun he had concealed on his person and shot two rounds and Bennett fled.

The third party witness was unsure whether Walker had shot Bennett. Walker and LeBron fled the scene.

They later turned themselves in and were extradited from Hawaii back to Jacksonville. Walker is accused of carrying a concealed firearm and tampering with evidence. LeBron is also accused of tampering with evidence.

