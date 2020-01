The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has safely located a 71-year-old Southside woman with dementia after she went missing Thursday night.

Police said Carolyn Faye Williams was reported missing from the 2000 block of Hodges Boulevard.

She was last seen at approximately 6:45 p.m. when she was dropped off at her home.

Overnight Friday, JSO announced that police have located her safely.

"Thank you to all who took the time to share her information," JSO said in a release.