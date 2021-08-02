Photos show heroic efforts of Jacksonville firefighters after car plummets from Dames Point Bridge

The man was rescued from the water after the car went over the bridge wall following a crash with injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Newly released photos paint a picture of the harrowing rescue of a young man whose vehicle plummetted off the Dames Point Bridge Saturday night.

The man was rescued from the water after the car went over the bridge wall following a crash with injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

"These pictures tell an incredible story," said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry on Twitter Monday. "I am so grateful for these heroes. Thanks to their rapid response and training, this man was rescued after his car went over the Dames Point bridge. My deepest thanks to the men and women of @thejfrd"

Authorities said the car was resting in five feet of water after going over the bridge. The man was able to get out of the car and get on top of the roof in order to be rescued.

Crews say there were no significant injuries.

Photos:

Authorities say the crash, involving two vehicles, happened on the south end of the bridge. At this time it's unclear what exactly caused the crash.