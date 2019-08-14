A person of interested wanted in connection to a double homicide in Pennsylvania has been apprehended in West Virginia according to the United States Marshals Service.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's office and the United States Marshals Service were both searching for Jack Elijah Turner, 21, who they say lived in St. Augustine before moving to Pennsylvania.

The U.S Marshals say that Turner was caught Wednesday afternoon on board a Greyhound bus that departed from the downtown Jacksonville bus station on Tuesday around 4 p.m. The bus was headed to Pennsylvania

Turner was wanted for theft out of Pennsylvania, but authorities say he is also a person of interest in an Aug. 10 double homicide investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Turner is considered armed and dangerous and is also wanted for an Aug. 11 armed robbery targetting a convenience store in Ohio, deputies say.

If you have any information on Turner's whereabouts, call 911 or the United States Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.