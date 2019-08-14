A person of interested wanted in connection to a double homicide in Pennsylvania is no longer believed to be in St. Johns County, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

"The investigation into the whereabouts of Jack Elijah Turner have led investigators to believe he is no longer in St. Johns County," they tweeted on Wednesday. "Sorry, we cannot share further on how or why they have made the determination."

However, Clay County deputies say that time has shown them that subjects sometimes double-back or change course at will, so they are encouraging the community to stay aware of their surroundings.

SJSO announced Tuesday that the United States Marshals Service is searching for Jack Elijah Turner, 21, who they say lived in St. Augustine before moving to Pennsylvania.

Turner is wanted for theft out of Pennsylvania, but authorities say he is also a person of interest in an Aug. 10 double homicide investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Turner is considered armed and dangerous and is also wanted for an Aug. 11 armed robbery targetting a convenience store in Ohio, deputies say.

The sheriff's office says Turner was in St. Augustine as recently as the last 18 hours and has been spotted in the city three times.

If you have any information on Turner's whereabouts, call 911 or the United States Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.