A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled early Saturday morning for two Ohio boys who were believed to be traveling with two adults to Valrico, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Wyatt Midkiff, 13, and Carter Midkiff, 10, were found safe after an alert was issued Friday night.

At the time, authorities believed they were traveling with Dustin Midkiff, 36, and Amanda Seeley, 38.

At this time, no other information was released.