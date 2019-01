The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday that missing juvenile, Tylia Hayes, has been found safe.

The 15-year-old was reported missing Monday morning by JSO after she was last seen in the 200 block of Riverside Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9. She said she left the YMCA on foot and reported the possibility of being followed.

JSO is currently interviewing the individuals involved.

This investigation is still active.

