As Hurricane Michael strengthens and heads toward making landfall at the Florida panhandle this week events are being canceled and postponed and businesses are closing.
Read more about the impacts of Hurricane Michael on the First Coast here.
CLOSED
- FSU Tallahassee campus Tuesday-Sunday
- Jefferson County schools closed Tuesday - undetermined
- Cumberland Island beginning at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday until further notice
- Tallahassee Community College Tuesday-Sunday
- All state offices in Bradford, Union, Baker and Columbia Counties will be closed until Thursday
- Madison Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday
- Hamilton Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday
- Dixie Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday
- Suwanee Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Wednesday
- Taylor Third Judicial Court Circuit closed Tuesday-Thursday
- Columbia County Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Baker County Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Union County Schools closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
- Bradford County Schools closed Wednesday and Thursday
- Brentley County Schools closed Wednesday
- Government offices for Alachua, Baker, Bradford and Union counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday
CANCELED
- Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission Meeting
- Clay County Sheriff's Office Neighborhood Walk
- Baker County Homecoming activities have been postponed until Nov. 3
