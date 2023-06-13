Man arrested for throwing knife when refused a ride to Flagler County Game Stop

According to the victims, the suspect asked them for a ride to a local Game Stop store but became angry when they refused.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 19-year-old man at Flagler Palm Coast High School Monday after deputies say he fled from the scene of an aggravated assault.

Deputies say James Colasanti hid inside a storage container on the school grounds after threatening two victims with knives at a nearby apartment for refusing to drive him to a gaming store.

According to the victims, Colasanti had asked them for a ride to a local Game Stop store but became angry when they refused. Colasanti then retrieved a pair of pocketknives from his room and used one in each hand to threaten them. When one of the victims took the weapons from Colasanti and asked him to leave, deputies say Colasanti ran into the kitchen and threw a 7” kitchen knife at the victim before fleeing out the front door.

The victim then followed Colasanti and saw him scale the fence onto school grounds before hiding among the storage containers on the school’s property.

FCSO Deputies arrived and found Colasanti hiding inside one of the containers and arrested him with two pocketknives in his pants.

Summer school was in session at FPCHS at the time of Colasanti’s arrest and was briefly on lockdown, but no students were ever directly in danger.