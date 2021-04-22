Nassau County K9 uses shoe to track down missing, endangered man

"We are so happy he’s ok (minor injuries and dehydration) and he is reunited with his family," said The Nassau County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has safely located a missing, endangered man that was last seen Monday morning.

Deputies say Morgan Suhr, 31, was found after over two days of being missing by one of the department's K9 units.

"After over 50 hours of being missing, K9 Rogue and Deputy Smith tracked him off a missing shoe.... he was tracked to the JEA area at the end of License Rd and behind Eastport Dr," said The Nassau County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. " We are so happy he’s ok (minor injuries and dehydration) and he is reunited with his family."

Deputies previously reported that Suhr eft the Fernandina Beach area near Remsenburg Drive around 3 a.m. Monday on foot.

NCSO said there was an immediate concern for his well-being due to a health disorder.