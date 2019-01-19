JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Robbie Cooper has been found safe. Thank you to the First Coast News community for helping JSO find her.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding an elderly woman diagnosed with dementia.

Robbie Lee Cooper, 87, was last seen on foot Friday near the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Moncrief Road.

Cooper is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, red pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.