The Bradford County Sheriff's Office had identified the body of a 19-year-old man found floating in the water in Melrose, Florida, just east of Gainesville.

According to deputies, fingerprints led investigators to positively identify Mathew Cemer, 19, as the person who was found dead in the water.

Deputies say just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday the Alachua County Sheriff's Office responded to a canal off Big Lake Santa Fe after getting a call in the that there was a dead person floating in the water.

With the assistance of the Medical Examiner, fingerprints were taken and analyzed by Sheriff’s Office print examiners. Based on a lead received, those prints were used to positively identify Cemer.

The circumstances surrounding Cemer’s death are still under investigation, and not immediately apparent.