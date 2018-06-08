Up to 350 jobs will be available thanks to a new Walmart Supercenter opening in St. Johns County's Durbin park.

Applications to work at the store will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the company's temporary hiring center at 10440 US 1 N, Suites 120/121 in the Panther Plaza. Applicants can also apply online here.

The majority of new hires will begin work in September to prepare for the store's grand opening in the fall.

Store Manager Bobbi Jo Smith says the Walmart will hire both full-time and part-time associates.

“We’re looking forward to building our team here in St. Johns and sharing the career opportunities available with Walmart,” said Smith.

Walmart also offers employment to eligible U.S. veterans honorably discharged from active duty as part of the company's Veterans Welcome Home Commitment. To learn more about the program, click here.

The 350 new associates hired in St. Johns will join the team of 107,460 Walmart associates in Florida.

Walmart announced plans to spend about $200 million in Florida over the course of the next year, including shopping options and new store constructions such as the upcoming St. Johns Walmart in Durbin Park.

© 2018 WTLV