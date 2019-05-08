One of the largest open-water swims on the First Coast has been rescheduled due to safety concerns associated with a variety of factors.

The 'Up the River Downtown MMXIX 10K Wild Swim' is a 10K swim up the St. Johns River course from Jacksonville University, through downtown, and to Riverside Arts Market at the Fuller Warren Bridge.

This year however, organizer Jim Alabiso said that he was canceling the September swim out of concern for the safety of the swimmers.

"Friends...unfortunately, Up the River Downtown 2019, September 28th, will have to be rescheduled," Alabiso said on Facebook. "Generally, the weather, especially during hurricane season, is always a risk. This year St Johns Riverkeeper is reporting we have a “perfect storm” of conditions for an algae bloom."

The additional unknown is the Jacksonville Landing demolition.

"Last I heard the asbestos and hazardous materials assessment has not been performed yet," he said.

Alabiso also cited a First Coast News report about The Landing, stating that since it was built in 1982 (seven years before the EPA's ban on asbestos use) it’s unclear whether there is asbestos on the property.

The swim utilizes The Landing is a key emergency exit point.

"Considering athletes spend money, book rooms and transportation, in addition to the considerable time and money invested in the event it is best to reschedule," Alabiso said. "I am hoping to find a suitable date in the Spring."

By then he hopes that the possibility of an algae bloom will be minimal and that the Jacksonville Landing demolition will be complete.