'Kind, funny and as dapper as they come:' Jacksonville Beach icon Sterling Joyce dies at 71

It's his signature smile that helped spread happiness throughout the Jacksonville Beach community over the past few decades. That and his starfish lapel pin.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Ask anyone, and they'll tell you Sterling Joyce always had a smile on his face and a starfish on his shoulder.

It's his signature smile that helped spread happiness throughout the Jacksonville Beach community over the past few decades. That and his starfish lapel pin he constantly wore to community events.

He passed away this week at the age of 71.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Sterling Joyce. He was a truly a legendary individual, and we made it official when he was in the first class of "Beach Legends" in 2014," writes the Beaches Museum.

Joyce was the maitre d’ of the oceanfront Casa Marina Hotel and Restaurant for 10 years but was an active member in the beaches' community for much longer than that. He retired from Casa Marina in July of this year.

"Kind, funny and as dapper as they come--Sterling Joyce was one of a kind," said Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman on Facebook. "He went above and beyond not just in his career serving others, but in service to his community as well..."

He was affectionately known by many as the 'Unofficial Mayor of Jacksonville Beach.'

"I loved bumping in to him at events (somehow he was at EVERY event!) and introducing him as the "Mayor of the Beaches", describes Hoffman. "Always got a chuckle out of him, but no one ever argued!"

While living in Georgia, Joyce worked summers as a teenager at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club with his father, according to the Beaches Museum. He would later travel the world in the Air Force.

For the past several years, Sterling has celebrated his Dec. 14 birthday with a party at Casa Marina where he asks guests to bring canned food, toys and books for BEAM.