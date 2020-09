A tweet from the official Florida Gators Twitter account says the fire was caused by a maintenance tractor.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A tractor caught fire at the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, also known as "The Swamp," Saturday afternoon, according to tweets from both the University of Florida and the Florida Gators.

Tweets from witnesses show smoke coming from the stadium.

It is unclear when the fire started but by 3:54 p.m., the Gators tweeted the fire was out. There is no structural damage to the facility, according to the team.

A look at (what was) the maintenance tractor that caused the fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium



(via William Feinberg/FB) pic.twitter.com/v6W9qQxu0R — Gators Uniform Tracker (@GatorsUnis) September 12, 2020

The fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was from a maintenance tractor. The fire is now out and there is no structural damage to the facility. https://t.co/SdWqxrpnld — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) September 12, 2020