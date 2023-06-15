Universal Studios announces 'The Last of Us' haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights

“The Last of Us” haunted house will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of Joel and Ellie.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights announced Thursday that it will incorporate “The Last of Us” in one of its haunted houses.

Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game will come to life – for the first time – beginning Sept. 1 in Orlando.

“The Last of Us” haunted house will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as "The Infected."

As guests encounter the Infected – Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive.