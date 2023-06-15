x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Universal Studios announces 'The Last of Us' haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights

“The Last of Us” haunted house will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of Joel and Ellie.
Credit: Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights
Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights announced Thursday that it will incorporate “The Last of Us” in one of its haunted houses.

Naughty Dog and PlayStation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game will come to life – for the first time – beginning Sept. 1 in Orlando.

“The Last of Us” haunted house will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem as they follow in the footsteps of Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as "The Infected." 

As guests encounter the Infected – Runners, Stalkers and Clickers – along with The Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game such as the creepy and desolate The Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tree collapses on top of northside home following Wednesday night's storms

Before You Leave, Check This Out