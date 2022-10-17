United Steel Workers Local 415 finishes negotiations with WestRock

Union members are asking for better wages and benefits.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Union leaders in Nassau County have finished negotiations with WestRock, one of the world’s largest paper and packing companies. It employs dozens of United Steel Workers Local 415 members who have been outside their workplace all morning with signs on Monday.

Workers stood outside WestRock and the building where negotiations took place with signs on Monday that asked for "fair contracts." One said "End corporate greed!"

It was not a strike. The union members clarified that quickly. They say it s a show of solidarity. They are still working.

Dennis Teston has been working under the union for 32 years.

“You know of course the company has an agenda. There’s certain things that they would like to change and we are in the negotiation process right now," Teston explained. "We are just having this as a showing to show the company how serious we are on having a fair contract.”

Union members say the negotiations ended hours before they expected. They are all meeting at a USW meeting spot to find out what is next for their contracts.

There are 240 members in the USW Local 415.