ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Two hospital patients at Orange Park Medical Center have formed a special bond over the past two weeks. As people outside of their hospital room walls were separated by social distancing, they only grew closer in friendship, despite the separation of a language barrier.

Angel Vasquez, who primarily speaks Spanish, and Myles Callahan, who speaks English, had been communicating through a translation app during their time together on the 4th floor of the Medical Center. The language barrier proved to be no problem for the two men.

On Thursday staff members say Vasquez called out for Callahan saying “Amigo” in an "unusual demeanor". He said he couldn't feel the right side of his body. Callahan said he quickly knew something was wrong and he called out for help.

“If that was my dad, I would want somebody to step up and help. That’s the best thing we can do right now, is help where we can,” Callahan said.

His actions ended up being life-saving. Medical staff rushed to Vasquez's aid as he was having a stroke and were able to intervene.

On Friday, Callahan visited Vazquez in his new hospital room, where he is now receiving a higher level of care after Thursday's incident. The two, now friends, visited through a translation app and Callahan was presented with a stroke pin from Orange Park Medical Center, to recognize his role in saving Vazquez’s life.

"It was awesome to see him again," Callahan said. "Yesterday I was really worried about him in the afternoon because I know with certain things it can be pretty bad for the brain or the other part of the body. So it was awesome to see that he was still doing good and that he was in better spirits."

Kim Keller is a Nurse Manager at Orange Park Medical Center. She said Myles was a valuable part of their team and that is was because of his quick actions Vasquez is not only still alive but he is also doing well.