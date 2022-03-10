Union protests firing of Jacksonville bus driver by school bus company

Members of Teamsters United Activists held signs outside Southbank Hotel in San Marco. Inside is where arbitration hearing began for Ramon Turner.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local union for school bus drivers held a protest Thursday in Jacksonville, calling for one of their members to get his job back.

The arbitration hearing began for Ramon Turner inside a conference room at the hotel.

Protesters say Turner was wrongfully terminated by the company, Student Transportation of America, one of the contractors with Duval County Public Schools. The protesters claim that Turner was fired for legally protected union activity.

They feel issues like this are contributing to the bus driver shortage.

"For 17 months Ramon's been just kind of dangling because of STA's attacks," said Dave Schneider, a Teamsters Local 512 Union member.

"We think that that's wrong and our message here today is we want STA to reinstate Ramon and stop these anti-union attacks."