Union County school bus runs into ditch, minor injuries reported

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — The Union County Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and EMS rescue units responded to a school bus that crashed into a ditch Thursday morning, leading to minor injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of SW 72nd street and County Road 796, the sheriff's office said in a post to its Facebook page.

School officials also responded to the scene and notified parents who needed to respond.