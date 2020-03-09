Union County school bus runs into ditch, minor injuries reported

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — The Union County Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol and EMS rescue units responded to a school bus that crashed into a ditch Thursday morning, leading to minor injuries.
The crash happened at the intersection of SW 72nd street and County Road 796, the sheriff's office said in a post to its Facebook page.
School officials also responded to the scene and notified parents who needed to respond.
The injuries were described as "very minor" and those patients were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.