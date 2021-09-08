x
Union County correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Union County Sheriff's Correctional Officer Stacy Crawford died Tuesday at Shands UF Hospital after a long battle with the disease, the sheriff's office said.
UNION COUNTY, Fla. — Another first responder on the First Coast has died of COVID-19.

Crawford retired from the Department of Corrections in 2015 after working for 27 years, the sheriff's office said.

"Correctional Officer Crawford has been a loyal member of the Union County Sheriff's Office since 2016 and will be greatly missed," the Facebook post says. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Arrangements for Crawford have not yet been announced. First Coast News will update you when those arrangements are set.

