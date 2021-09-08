Union County correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Union County Sheriff's Correctional Officer Stacy Crawford died Tuesday at Shands UF Hospital after a long battle with the disease, the sheriff's office said.

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — Another first responder on the First Coast has died of COVID-19.

Union County Sheriff's Correctional Officer Stacy Crawford died Tuesday at Shands UF Hospital after a long battle with the disease, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Crawford retired from the Department of Corrections in 2015 after working for 27 years, the sheriff's office said.

"Correctional Officer Crawford has been a loyal member of the Union County Sheriff's Office since 2016 and will be greatly missed," the Facebook post says. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."