UNF's 'Meals on Wings' assistant director to be recognized as 2022 Community Champion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida is marking over 100,000 meals delivered to homebound elderly adults through their 'Meals on Wings' Program.

Meals on Wings uses extra food from local hospitals that would otherwise be wasted and repackages it into healthy meals. The meals are then delivered to older adults who are on the waitlist. The program was developed by the university's Center for Nutrition and Food Security and is run by student and staff volunteers.

UNF's Meals on Wings aims to address food insecurity among older adults as well as provide a solution to hunger issues in the community. Meghan Niemczyk, who is the assistant director of the UNF Center for Nutrition and Food Security, will be recognized at the Jacksonville Jaguars game on Saturday. Niemczyk will be named an 2022 TIAA Bank Community Champion for her work with Meals on Wings.

“It’s incredible to see what Meals on Wings has accomplished in its delivery of more than 100,000 meals in just a few years,” said Dr. Curt Lox, UNF Brooks College of Health dean. “This program has a direct positive impact on the health of older adults and gives our students an invaluable opportunity to provide meaningful service to the community.”