JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--- Arresting one of their own has sadly become a trend in Jacksonville. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Pat Ivy announced the arrest of 25-year-old Nathan McClough Tuesday morning. McClough faces two felony charges for sexual battery and a misdemeanor for battery. Ivy says McClough forced a woman to have sex with him who was drunk at a party last month.

“It’s not with pleasure that I’m here this morning to announce the arrest of one of our employees," said Ivy.

Unfortunately, arresting one of his own is not a first for Ivy.

McClough, a correction officer for three years, is the latest to stand in front of a judge. He faces two felony counts of sexual battery and battery.

“His arrest stems from early September. There was a gathering or a small party,” said Ivy.

Ivy says McClough followed a woman who’d been drinking into a bedroom and forced her to have sex.

Adding McClough attempted to have sex with another woman in another room after, but she was able to fight him off. The 25-year-old has resigned. He marks the sixth JSO employee arrested this year.

Jason Mann resigned after pleading no contest to taking a hundred dollars at a crime scene.

Fifty-two-year-old Irish Andrews retired from JSO and is being held without bond after being accused of shooting his wife while two kids were at home.

Other notable JSO employee arrest is five-year veteran Stephen Tilley who is facing cyber sexual harassment charges tied to inappropriate pictures of an ex-girlfriend online.

A June 29 report shows Catherine Thompson was arrested after an inmate said Thompson punched her while handcuffed, then falsified documents to cover it up.

Former Sergeant Tim James took a plea deal not allowing him to serve in Nassau, Clay or Duval for three years following a battery charge on an unarmed teen.

Regardless of the crime or charge, undersheriff Ivy says all employees will be held accountable.

“Regardless if he’s an employee or not, these types of allegations -- types of charges -- are very serious and we do everything we can to support the victims,” Ivy said.

JSO arrested six employees in about nine months. They arrested ten all of last year.

