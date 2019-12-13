During her time attending the University of North Florida, Madison Brantley helped pass out thousands of cards intended to protect students from sexual assault.

The senior’s Drink Smart campaign included a portable test to check if a drink came into contact with common date rape drugs. She also educated hundreds of students about campus sexual violence

Brantley did all of this while maintaining a 3.74 GPA and on Friday, she’ll graduate.

“Through the campaign and [rape crisis] hotline, I have been empowered to personally assist survivors and will continue to work to combat sexual violence long after I graduate,” Brantley said.

Dec. 13 will mark UNF’s fall commencement ceremony at the school’s arena. According to a prepared statement, the school will hand out more than 1,100 degrees that day.

Brantley will be honored with the Senior Service Award — an award for outstanding volunteer service that’s presented by the school’s alumni association.

“During my three and a half years at UNF, I worked with powerful mentors in the UNF Women’s Center, LGBT Resource Center and Student Government,” Brantley said. “These mentors helped me find my passion for helping and educating others on consent and sexual assault.”

Brantley’s a St. Johns County resident and attended Bartram Trail High School. She’ll graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. During her final semester, she interned at the Women’s Center of Jacksonville as a rape recovery advocate.

Brantley’s psychology instructor, John Oliver, says her award is well-deserved.

“She has a sincerity and willingness to help others that is evident,” he said.

The school’s combined ceremony for College of Computing, Engineering and Construction and College of Arts and Sciences degree recipients will take place at 10 a.m. while the ceremony for the College of Education and Human Services as well as the College of Business and the Brooks College of Health ceremony will happen at 2 p.m.

According to a news release, this semester, the school will award:

• 885 bachelor’s degrees

• 179 master’s degrees

• 52 doctorates

These additions will bring the university’s total degree tally up to 82,251 bachelor’s degrees, 20,389 master’s degrees and 889 doctorates since the college opened 47 years ago.

