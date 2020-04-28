Some college students in Jacksonville are being reimbursed for amenities they may not have been able to use due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of North Florida says it's refunding over $4.5 million in housing and dining fees to help address challenges presented by the virus.

UNF has implemented the Student Refund Plan for all students who have paid or have been assessed housing charges for the Spring 2020 semester.

This includes a dining refund plan for students who have paid or have been assessed dining charges for the Spring 2020 semester and are no longer utilizing these services.

UNF says residence hall costs and unused dining services were prorated as of March 23 and refunds are provided directly into student accounts.

"To date, UNF has refunded 3,199 students totaling $2,941,187 for housing and refunded 2,802 students $1,564,257 for dining refunds," the school said in a statement to First Coast News. "We will continue to refund students in accordance with our housing and dining refund plans."

First Coast News has reached out to other colleges and universities to see if they are offering similar refunds.