UNF recognized as one of the best universities for LGBTQ+ students

The University of North Florida has been recognized as one of the “Best of the Best” colleges and universities by Campus Pride for creating a safe and welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff.

The university says it's the only university in Florida who received this recognition and one of only 40 campuses recognized nationwide.

UNF reportedly achieved the highest ranking on the Campus Pride Index (CPI), the definitive national benchmarking tool measuring LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices.

The school says it's LGBTQ Center, which was founded in 2006, is "committed to advocacy, equality, community and support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning and allied students, faculty, and staff at the University of North Florida while also engaging the greater Jacksonville community to create a more inclusive society beyond the campus."

Additionally, UNF says the LGBTQ Center is ranked the #1 LGBTQ-Friendly Colleges & Universities in Florida and #8 in the overall South in 2021 and 2020 by Campus Pride.

It also held the Rainbow Award for Best Equality Organization in Jacksonville in 2021.