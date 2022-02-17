From crime to recycling, new UNF poll highlights Jacksonville's biggest priorities

The results show that crime is the No. 1 concern for people when it comes to problems facing Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous, unrelated story.)

From the race for Jacksonville's next sheriff to Shad Khan to curbside recycling, a new poll from the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab is taking the pulse of those living on the First Coast.

The newest poll of registered voters in Duval County was released Thursday. It included questions about the upcoming City Council Special Election, 2023 mayoral and sheriff races, approval ratings for elected officials and approval ratings for some big names from the Jaguars. Other questions included redistricting, recycling and building a new stadium.

The results show that crime is the No. 1 concern for people when it comes to problems facing Jacksonville. Improving Downtown came in second at 16%, with improving infrastructure receiving 10% of the vote and "something else" receiving 13%.

In the race for sheriff, 39% of those polled favor Lakesha Burton, putting her ahead of JSO Chief TK Waters in the race for sheriff (of the candidates who had declared at the time the poll was taken).

The poll also indicates we can expect a razor-thin margin in the race to fill a vacant city council seat, a race that is currently in the early voting process. Trayce Polson received 50.3% of the vote of those polled, with Nick Howland receiving 49.7%.

The race for mayor sees the lone Democrat Donna Deegan leading the field, with 41%. The three Republican candidates are led by Dan Davis, who pulled 20% of the vote. Leanna Cumber received 9%, and Al Ferraro received 7%.

When it comes to football, Jags owner Shad Khan's approval rating is underwater, with 48% of those polled disapproving of the job he's doing.

His quarterback, on the other hand, is still in the sunshine. Trevor Lawrence is enjoying a 56% approval among those polled.

And 65% of the people polled think it is important for Jacksonville to have an NFL franchise.

One question that received the most unified response revolved around recycling. Eighty-three percent of people polled said it was important to get the curbside pickup program restarted.