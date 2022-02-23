UNF issues apology after Black History Month trivia question mentions 'Red Kool-Aid'

When initially asked about the poll Tuesday, UNF didn't apologize, but rather doubled down on the decision to include the question.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida has issued a second statement after a trivia poll posted on an official Instagram page during Black History Month asked followers about a popular drink in African American culture and listed Red Kool-Aid as one of the responses.

The school's initial statement failed to take accountability for the post.

The poll, posted as an Instagram story on ospreylife, asks, “What is a popular drink in the African American community?”

The answers included four options: Pepsi, red Kool-Aid, cranberry juice and Sierra Mist.

Kool-Aid is often associated with racist stereotypes.

When initially asked about the poll Tuesday, UNF didn't apologize, but rather doubled down on the decision to include the question.

UNF responded to First Coast News with the following statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"The purpose of the trivia poll shared during Black History Month was to engage students in recognizing diverse aspects of Black/African American culture. The questions were adopted from a pop culture trivia game. While some content may have been viewed as insensitive, we reaffirm our commitment in honoring cultural humility and cultural sensitivity."

On Wednesday, UNF's Office of Diversity and Inclusion posted the following apology on Instagram, acknowledging that the previous statement failed to take accountability for the post.

"We apologize. We acknowledge the Black History Month Trivia perpetuated racial stereotypes and caused racial trauma. Our subsequent statement failed to take accountability for the harm we caused. We messed up. Our student organizations @unfbsu @said_unf @laso_unf @unfasia did not contribute to the trivia or the statement."

However, some people commented that they still have issues with the statement.

"And if I’m not mistaken you guys are the university office of DIVERSITY and INCLUSION correct? And this is y’all second attempt of an apology?" commented thatgirldajane_.



"I wanna know who made the post , who runs the social media ?" commented

tiah.jacobs.

First Coast News asked UNF about who is responsible for making the post and did not receive a reply. We did however receive a third statement:

"The purpose of the trivia poll shared during Black History Month was to engage students in recognizing the diverse aspects of Black/African American culture. The University deeply regrets that the poll lacked proper historical and educational context and that it hurt members of the community. We recognize the impact this has had, and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting an on-campus “Let’s Talk About It …” discussion event today."

The UNF Black Student Union chimed in, saying the trivia question was not right and was unacceptable in a statement on Facebook.

"We have received so many comments and concerns regarding the trivia game that was posted earlier this week, We want to start by saying thank you to everyone who spoke up and against the game. The trivia questions were not right and were unacceptable. ..."

The BSU says it did not participate in creating the trivia and that there is so much more to Black Culture, history, art, and entertainment "than what we received earlier in the week."

The BSU says there will be a conversation at 3:30 p.m. in Founder's Hall Wednesday.

"Because we all know that this needs to be a conversation because there, unfortunately, is a disconnect. And we are not in the business of leaving things unsaid."

In 2018, CNN reported that two Aramark employees were fired at New York University for creating a special Black History Month menu that included Red Kool-Aid and watermelon infused water.