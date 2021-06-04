UNF investigating QR codes placed on campus leading to anti-Semitic propaganda

Some of the QR codes were placed on the doors of Jewish professors in the Social Sciences Department, according to the UNF Jewish Student Union.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida is investigating an incident in which QR codes leading to racist propaganda were placed on campus grounds, the university said in a statement.

The QR codes were posted to the doors of multiple Jewish professors during the traditional celebration of Passover last week, according to the UNF Jewish Student Union. The QR codes directed devices to anti-Semitic and white supremacist propaganda.

When the codes were discovered, the UNF Police Department launched an investigation, according to the university. Police later identified a student they said was responsible for posting the codes.

The student was referred to the Office of Equal Opportunity and Inclusion and Student Conduct, the university said.

UNF said in their statement they do not believe there is a threat.

The University of North Florida released the following statement to First Coast News:

"The University has been made aware of a racially biased incident that occurred on campus last week. QR codes, which linked to a website that hosted white supremacist and anti-Semitic materials, were discovered on campus and investigated immediately by the University Police Department. The person responsible has been identified as a current student and the incident has been referred to the Office of Equal Opportunity and Inclusion and Student Conduct. It has been determined that there is no additional threat to the campus community. Due to the federal FERPA law, UNF is prohibited from releasing any additional information.

"The University of North Florida wholeheartedly rejects hate in all its forms. We remain extremely committed to providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment on our campus for all students, faculty and staff regardless of race, ethnicity, faith, national origin, range of abilities, sexual orientation or gender identity.

"We stand in solidarity with our Jewish community and strongly condemn these actions."

The UNF Jewish Student Union released the following statement on Facebook:

"Last week, QR codes were attached to the doors of multiple professors within the Social Sciences building, with those codes leading to anti-semitic propaganda. The codes were distributed during Passover, and multiple professors [whose] doors they were attached were Jewish. The investigation into these events is ongoing, but JSU stands against hostility, prejudice, and discrimination against anyone based on their intersectionality. If you have been affected, or feel you need assistance, the UNF Counseling Center has services available 24/7. If you feel the need to talk one-on-one, you can DM us to reach our President."