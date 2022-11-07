UNF Engineer making history as a part of the team who built NASA's Webb Telescope

"Hopefully the images that come from Webb will help inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers," one engineer said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Webb Telescope was in the works more than a decade before it launched. Pieces of what would be part of the history-making telescope were being worked on at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

UNF's Materials Science and Engineering Research Facility director Dr. Paul Eason and Dr. Philip Brooke, managing engineer with Exponent and UNF undergraduate engineering alum, worked together to flight certify composite panels for the telescope, also known as JWST, in 2010.

"It's been every exciting to just see the engineering effort to make this amazingly large telescope. It unfolds and is approximately the size of a tennis court," Brooke said. "Just that engineering accomplishment has been very exciting and rewarding."

The university took part in a grant-funded project to test the panels, which Brooke describes as the materials around the brain of the telescope.

JWST launched into space on December 25, 2021.

Brooke talked with First Coast News about the importance of the images that are coming from the JWST. These images will give the world insight into space like we've never seen it before.

"I'm waiting with anticipation to see these new images and spectra," Brooke said. "I know the images will get a lot more attention but the spectra will also be very cool and very exciting to understand and analyze."

He says the data from the spectrometers will help scientists understand the chemistry of atmospheres in planets beyond Mars and explore the atmospheres of exo-planets and learn if they are similar to Earth.

Brooke explains that light has a speed so the farther we can look into the universe, the farther back in time we can see.