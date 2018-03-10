A UNF dean has resigned following what is being called a "consensual sex act" which occurred on campus.

On Tuesday, Oct. 2 Mark Tumeo, the dean of the College of Computing, Engineering and Construction allegedly engaged in a "consensual sex act" on campus, according to a UNF Osprey Update email.

The email does state that the incident did not directly involve another student or any other University employee.

The full email reads:

Dr. Mark Tumeo, dean of the College of Computing, Engineering and Construction, has resigned effective immediately. Tumeo engaged in behavior on campus Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 2, which was reported as a consensual sex act. It was unbecoming of a University official and doesn't comply with the standards expected of members of our University community. It's important to note that the conduct didn't directly involve students or other University employees. Interim Provost Dr. Pam Chally has appointed Associate Dean Dr. Chip Klostermeyer to the position of interim CCEC Dean until a search for a new dean can be conducted.

According to the UNF Spinnaker, Interim Provost Pam Chally has appointed Associate Dean William “Chip” Klostermeyer to resume Tumeo’s responsibilities in the interim. The University will be conducting a search for a new dean soon.

© 2018 WTLV