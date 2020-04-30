JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Like many businesses considered nonessential, Ten Salon in Ponte Vedra remains closed and owner Sheila Powers is uncertain when it will reopen.

"To furlough everyone and tell them that it was okay to apply for unemployment, that was very difficult,” Powers told First Coast News.

For the first time in 20 years, she furloughed all 36 employees. She encouraged them to seek jobless benefits.

But, Powers said, that process came with hiccups.

"Out of 36 of them, I'd say about half of them have received something. But, it's very random,” Powers said.

Even more puzzling, some of those employees were considered ineligible for unemployment benefits by the state only to receive their payments a few days later.

"So they would think nothing was coming for a few days and they were so very frustrated and then suddenly, money would appear in their account,” Powers described.

Gov. Ron DeSantis did not address unemployment claims during a news conference on Wednesday, but he did announce salons and other businesses providing personal services will remain closed as the state begins to reopen next week.

Powers understands the need to be cautious, but she’s also ready to get her employees back to work while practicing social distancing.

"We can't operate the way we did before. It's definitely going to change,” she said.

