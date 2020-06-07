Unemployed man says his DEO account has been hacked, lost thousands of dollars

The man warns claimants to keep an eye on their accounts to make sure their information hasn't been compromised.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Florida man has said his account with the Department of Economic Opportunity has been hacked, causing him to lose thousands of dollars.

Robert Nobrega was one of the lucky ones. His unemployment benefits were rolling in like clockwork until May.

“May 19, that was the last payment I got of the $600 checks,” Nobrega said.

May 19 is around the time many claimants have reported missing Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation due to a glitch in the system.

“So I just thought it was nothing,” Nobrega said.

Then on June 23, Nobrega said he was notified on CONNECT that his money was deposited into his bank account, but he said it never showed up.

“I called them over 35 times, been on hold for over three hours and it hangs up,” Nobrega said.

Days passed until Nobrega got someone on the phone.

“They told me that on June 9, someone went into my account and changed all my bank account information, the routing number, everything,” Nobrega said.

Cybersecurity expert Tyler Wildman says all that time that Nobrega tried to get in touch with DEO, was crucial.

“The more time that goes by in these situations, the worse it is for two reasons,” Wildman said. “One, because your account is breached and two, a lot of time the entity doesn’t know it’s been breached until people start complaining.”

First Coast News asked DEO if other peoples’ information is also at risk. They did not answer that question but said they are looking into Nobrega’s case

Now, Nobrega is out thousands of dollars, money that Wildman said is probably long gone.

“Less than 1% of the time do we find the person responsible for this type of behavior,” Wildman said.

Wildman says if your personal information is in DEO’s system, keep an eye on your bank account, check your banking information listed on CONNECT, and continue to be persistent in contacting DEO to make sure any irregularities in payments are on DEO’s behalf.