Unemployed Floridians unite to tell politicians their struggles amid long-lasting relief package negotiations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Floridians are living off of some of the lowest unemployment benefits in the nation.

While receiving a maximum of $275/week, many are losing everything.

Unemployment expert Vanessa Brito has collected more than 200 videos in 24 hours of people voicing their struggles after losing the $600 FPUC payments in July.

Without FPUC, many Floridians' lives are hanging by a thread.

The videos Brito collected contain countless unemployed Floridians who have lost their cars, homes and are going hungry.

The videos serve as a message to both republics and democrats who have been unable to agree on a relief package for months, and their lives are deteriorating because of it.

Brito said she plans to take these videos and release one every hour on social media until election day.