The names were written on a parchment scroll in India ink, placed in a metal box inside another metal box, and buried under the bricks at Memorial Park almost 94 years ago.

They are the names of 1,220 Floridians who died while serving in the military during World I, and on Christmas Day 1924 they were put under a plaque honoring the war dead.

On Thursday, workers carefully sawed away at the bricks at the foot of the park’s iconic bronze sculpture called Life; it took some five hours, but finally the plaque was removed and the boxes were lifted carefully out of the earth.

Volunteers plan to catalog the names and then return the parchment scroll to that spot, along with the names of more than 300 other men and women from Florida who died in the war.

The goal is to bury them together at a ceremony on Nov. 11, Armistice Day, 100 years after the war’s end.

Michele Luthin, who is on the board of directors of the Memorial Park Association, a nonprofit group that works to preserve the riverfront park in Riverside, said volunteers are hoping to find relatives of the war dead and invite them to that event.

The names, though, are still unknown: There were so many it was deemed too expensive to engrave them on a memorial, so instead they were put on parchment and buried until Thursday.

The newly unearthed boxes were taken to the Museum of Science and History, where firefighters painstakingly pried open the top of the outer box, made of copper, 17¼ inches high, 12 inches wide and 9½ inches deep.

Inside, a tight fit, was a lead box containing the names.

“Wait!” cried Memorial Park Association volunteer Kelly Varn. “It’s got writing!”

She was right. Etched on the top of the inner box were these words: “Made by J.C. Cheshire Dec. 4, 1924.”

The volunteers had hoped to open that box to remove the parchment scroll on Thursday afternoon. The scroll would then be taken to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum’s archaeological lab to be assessed and eventually unrolled, to finally reveal the names.

That plan was called off though: Ann Seibert, an expert in paper conservation, noticed a small amount of corrosion on the rim of the copper box. That might mean water intrusion, she feared, and that’s highly damaging to parchment.

“Water is its biggest enemy,” she said.

She suggested taking the box, unopened, to the lab in St. Augustine, for further examination before opening.

The Memorial Park volunteers quickly agreed; they worried about the three feet of water that surged into the park from the St. Johns during Hurricane Irma, but it’s too early to tell if that was what led to the corrosion.

The Memorial Park group has been helped in its project by R.B. Rosenburg, a history professor at Clayton State University in Georgia, who since 2006 has been compiling a list of more than 4,500 men and women from that state who died during World War I.

Hhe readily agreed last year to help make a list of the Florida dead too, working from war records. So far he’s found 1,568 names, service members from the Army, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard, white and black, men and some women as well.

The names from Duval County take up almost three pages on a list he made, ranging from Randolph Andrews of Jacksonville to Walter B. Young of Baldwin. Both were listed as “colored.”

Duval’s war dead came from Jacksonville and from the communities of Baldwin, Whitehouse, Plummers, South Jacksonville, Phillips, Grand Crossing, Lackawanna, Mayport, West Jacksonville, New Berlin, Mandarin and Atlantic Beach.

If the 1,220 names on the long-buried parchment scroll can be deciphered, volunteers hope to match them against Rosenburg’s names to come up with a conclusive list of those who died during the war and in the years after, from injuries or illnesses related to it.

Rosenburg said many of the dead didn’t even make it to Europe but died in camps in Jacksonville or Macon, Ga., or elsewhere.

About three of every four fatalities came from disease, including many from the influenza pandemic that swept the globe in 1918.

Rosenburg said the troops were housed in crowded barracks in conditions tailor-made for illnesses to spread. “They’re coughing on each other, not getting the treatment they need, not even understanding what could be done to stop this contagion,” he said.

The military was thorough in listing the causes of death: Victims drowned, were hit by trains, died in motorcycle or car crashes. They died when weapons were accidentally discharged. They committed suicide. Some were executed after riots, in attempts to keep discipline.

Those killed in action or who died of wounds made up about 10 percent of the fatalities. Florida’s biggest loss came on Sept. 26, 1918, when a German U-boat sunk a Coast Guard cutter, the USS Tampa, off the coast of Wales. Sixty Floridians, Rosenburg said, were among the 131 killed.

He researched the years after the war too, and included those who died of wounds or gas attacks from battle, as well as those who died during their time in occupied Europe after fighting ended.

Rosenburg acknowledged that the research has become something of a quest for him as he tracks down the names, the hometowns, the many ways men and women can die during a war.

“We want to know their names,” he said. “We want to know who they are.”

