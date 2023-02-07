JSO: Two people found dead during wellness check in Panama Park area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in the Panama Park area late Tuesday night.
Police say around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of E 61st Street in reference to a wellbeing check.
Upon arrival, they located a man and woman who were dead and in a late state of composition. Police say it's unknown if foul play is involved at this time.
The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct a full autopsy to determine a cause of death.
JSO was not able to comment on the ages of the two people found.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.