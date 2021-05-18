WATCH: Crews do underwater blasting for Pinellas Bayway Bridge replacement project

The project is expected to be finished by autumn.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Did you notice water spray into the air or hear an unexpected boom Tuesday afternoon in southwestern Pinellas County, not that far from Pass-A-Grille Beach?

If so, you're not alone. But, there's no reason to be concerned.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the contractor on the Bayway Bridge replacement project were doing underwater bascule pier blasting. It's part of the larger $56.8 million design-build effort to replace the existing two-lane bascule bridge with a high-level fixed bridge between Isla Del Sol and Tierra Verde islands.

The bridge was temporarily shut down to cars, pedestrians and bicyclists. And, crews say they made sure dolphins and manatees were not in the area before proceeding with Tuesday's blasting.

As part of the overall project, the existing SR-679 roadway between SR-682 and the new bridge will be repaved, and a seawall will get replaced south of the bridge – among other improvements. The construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.