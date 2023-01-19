Brush fire that forced evacuations in Columbia County is contained

Officials say there isn't expected to be any more evacuations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says an uncontrollable brush fire, which began along SW Packard Street, has been contained.

Deputies initially said the fire was moving northeast and that 30 homes were evacuated.

However, officials say there isn't expected to be any more evacuations.

"There will still be a large presence of fire personnel in the area as units continue to extinguish hot spots," said CCSO. "Heavy smoke may be an issue in the area through tomorrow, so please use caution while driving and avoid the area if you are able."

First Coast News spoke with people who live in the area and they say neighbors feared their houses would be impacted.

"A few people were panicking because they didn't know if they'd get their house or not but they saved it so they got the perimeter and saved houses because there wasn't any structure damage," said Johnny Dix, neighbor.

Dix says fire crews kept the fire contained to the woods.

"I have to give kudos to the fire department and all of law enforcement because they did a great job," he said.

First Coast News reached out to the Forestry Service about why the fire started.

We are waiting to hear back and will update this story when we do.